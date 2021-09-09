SUTHERLAND, Danny Christian

September 21, 1951 – August 5, 2021

Longtime Carpinteria resident Danny Sutherland (69) passed away peacefully at his home on August 5 after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. A loving and devoted husband and father, and cherished friend to many, he passed on with the same quiet strength and concern for others that distinguished his life.

Danny was born September 21, 1951, in Los Angeles, the son of Eleanor (McCoy) and Wayne Sutherland. A 1969 graduate of the former Daniel Murphy High School, he went on to attend Los Angeles Pierce College.

Danny served in the U.S. Navy from 1971-1977. His four years of active duty and two years of reserve duty included service in Vietnam and the Philippines on the USS Schenectady and the USS Savannah, followed by an Honorable Discharge.

In 1971, Danny met the love of his life, Felicia Ð also born and raised in Los Angeles Ð at a gathering of mutual friends. Their connection was instant and deep, and the young couple were married at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito (where his parents had moved) in 1975.

The newlywed Sutherlands purchased their first home in Carpinteria in 1976. Danny began his career in engineering and special projects at the Aluminum Filter Company in Carpinteria, where he worked for 20-plus years. He subsequently worked at Helix Medical in Carpinteria, in engineering, special projects and production, until his retirement in 2017.

Danny loved to fish and looked forward to his annual fishing trip to the quaint town of Bridgeport in the Eastern Sierras, an excursion he thoroughly enjoyed with lifelong, dear friends until recent years. He was thrilled to introduce fishing to his young sons, Eric and Andrew, and to more than a few friends through the years, and was always up to give “free” fishing lessons to anyone who was interested. His “perfect peaceful day” was spent taking his boat (a 20-foot Wellcraft, unofficially dubbed The Felicia Ann) out in local ocean waters to fish for halibut. He almost always caught his limit, which he meticulously cleaned and packaged, and then generously shared with friends and neighbors.

He was the quintessential DIY guy, highly skilled and capable of building, repairing, and/or retrofitting virtually anything, which kept the Sutherland household humming. He loved to barbeque, and thoroughly enjoyed local restaurant faves The Spot, Danny’s Deli and Reynaldo’s, where he believed the ambiance and food represent the best of his beloved Carp community. The occasional snacker, he favored pistachios and Snickers Bars with almonds, a “secret stash” of the latter having been recently discovered in his workshop.

Danny (or Dan to some) will long be remembered for his love of family, friends, and community; his humble grace; a humorous side that included a sparkling smile and infectious laugh; and his generosity, concern and caring for all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Danny Sutherland was preceded in death by his older sister, Kathleen Sutherland (at age 17); his parents; and his eldest son, Eric Sutherland, who passed away suddenly in 2015. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Felicia Sutherland; his beloved son Andrew Patrick Sutherland; and his adored rescue dogs, Tiffany and Jackson, who are all missing him deeply.

A private service celebrating his well-lived life has been held. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his honor may be made to VNA Health Santa Barbara at www.vna.health.