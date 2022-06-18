SVY Pride Week set for June 22-26

SYV Pride, a new Santa Barbara County nonprofit, plans to launch its first SYV Pride Week Wednesday through June 26 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The nonprofit is designed to support the LGBTQIA+ community in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“SYV Pride is setting the foundation for a more open-minded and open-hearted community by organizing the (Santa Ynez) Valley’s first Pride festival, marking a turning point for those individuals fighting to live here, authentically,” said Golzar Meamar, executive director / CEO of SYV Pride, and owner of Santa Ynez-based All Purpose Flower Fine Catering & Events. “By celebrating as a community, we are upholding the dignity of our friends, neighbors and especially, our youth. We will continue to celebrate self-worth and visibility and inspire others to fight for our nation’s promise of justice for all.”

The week will kick off with a welcome party at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Solvang’s Dana V. Wines tasting room and outdoor patio. That will include a DJ, drag queens, a cabaret by Billy Hurbaugh, wine specials, and food available for purchase from a Solvang restaurant, peasants FEAST.

On June 25, the SYV Pride Parade will go through downtown Solvang at 11 a.m. with floats, a Pride march, music and more. That will end with the Pride Fest from noon to 5 p.m. that day at Solvang Park, corner of Mission Drive and First Street. The family-friendly program will include music by DJ Keelez, who will open for local rock band Area 51. There will also be a play area, kiddie bumper cars and bounce houses, as well as a beer garden sponsored by Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and food vendors such as Rudy’s Fresh Mexican Food and The Doggy Door hot dogs; and various speakers.

A Drag Brunch will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at Solvang’s Corque Crafthouse & Kitchen, where there will be a brunch buffet with mimosas and bloody marys, a drag show and an auction.

The June 2022 SYV Pride celebration is open to the public with ticketed and non-ticketed events. For more information, go to www.syvpride.org or go on Instagram: @SYV.Pride. You can also go to facebook.com/SYVPride.

— Dave Mason