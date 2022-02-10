Sweet partners

Girl Scouts team with Maritime Museum to sell iconic cookies

Girl Scouts are selling their popular cookies across the nation and on the Central Coast.

Dreaming about Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties?

The Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will be on the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s patio, 113 Harbor Way, selling their cookies on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through March 13 (excluding Feb. 26-27).

There are old favorites like Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs) and Shortbread (Trefoils), as well as new flavors like this year’s newest, Adventurefuls.

“The Girl Scout Cookie program fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions and taking action on issues they care about. The Maritime Museum can be a part of that for them. Having a Girl Scout cookie booth here is a great fit,” said Tammie Helmuth, CEO for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.

“Every cookie purchase supports the girls’ ability to learn, grow and thrive through all of life’s adventures. Plus, all proceeds from sales at SBMM will stay local to help fund life-changing, girl-led programs, experiences and learning.”

Cookie sales are one of Girl Scouting’s oldest and most iconic traditions, according to Michele Lofte, director of product programs for this area.

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast serves more than 8,800 girls in six counties and is committed to making the Girl Scout leadership experience available to girls in ways that impact their lives both in the moment and into the future.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is partnering with the Girl Scouts on this year’s cookies.

Girls participate in troops, individual projects, council events, day camps, resident camps and more. A variety of leadership, outdoor skills, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)-based programs and events provide girls with opportunities to learn and explore in fun and informative ways.

To join or volunteer in Santa Barbara or Ventura County, visit www.girlscoutsccc.org.

