Swell Energy offers programs for renewable power sources

Swell Energy Inc., an advanced energy and grid solutions provider, is offering new opportunities for Southern California Edison customers to enroll in its two clean energy Virtual Power Plants.

The goal is to further incentivize the transition to renewable and reliable power sources.

The VPP programs are available to SCE customers in Santa Barbara County neighborhoods who are interested in installing solar-powered home batteries and joining Swell’s neighborhood Virtual Power Plants. Swell offers customers home batteries for a low fixed monthly payment and a second home battery at a reduced price when choosing Swell financing and joining the VPP program.

With this opportunity, customers and their communities can achieve greater resiliency and benefits from onsite backup power and help the grid by reducing demand for electricity at key times, according to a news release.

VPPs offer a way for homeowners, business owners and utilities to collectively meet today’s shifting energy needs by unlocking the potential of solar energy stored in an onsite battery. Owners can draw down stored energy when electricity is most expensive and reserve solar energy in case of a power outage.

Participants in Swell’s Southern California VPP programs further benefit by earning GridRevenue when consuming their stored energy in the evenings, providing much needed relief to the grid during peak times.

“In SCE’s service area, our VPPs shift solar power consumption to peak demand periods en masse. By doing so, these programs provide the savings and energy security homeowners and businesses want, while increasing the local grid’s flexibility and resilience,” said Suleman Khan, CEO of Swell Energy.

“Swell VPPs ensure homeowners receive the maximum value from their home battery and that utility VPP sponsors and adopters benefit from a large fleet of strategically placed batteries. Our ongoing energy programs with SCE are great models for the future of our electric grid in general.”

Swell’s VPP program in Santa Barbara County was developed in response to Senate Bill 801, which directed SCE to deploy energy storage to help regions affected by the partial shutdown of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility. The VPP will help the utility manage load, increasing reliability and replacing grid-stabilizing functions formerly provided by the gas facility.

SCE awarded the VPP program as part of SCE’s Aliso Canyon Energy Storage procurement program.

For more information, go to www.swellenergy.com/805. To become a Certified Swell partner for the Santa Barbara County program, visit www.swellenergy.com/partners.

