Swim instructor training in Lompoc

LOMPOC —The Lompoc Aquatic Center is holding swim-instructor training.

The training equips instructors with the skills to teach courses in the Lompoc Aquatic Center Swim Lessons Program and costs $20, but will be refunded if participants apply and are hired as instructors at Lompoc within 30 days of completing the course.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old and be able to do a front stroke (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke. They also have to be able to float on their backs and tread water for one minute.

Training is set for 5 to 8 p.m. June 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 and 4 to 6:30 p.m. June 12.

To register, call 805-875-8100 or go to apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for this course.

The deadline to register is June 7.

— Liam Hibbert