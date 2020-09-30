SY Cottage to offer drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital will offer a free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Buellton.

The hospital is offering the free clinic after its annual Health Fair scheduled Saturday was canceled due to COVID-19.

Free flu vaccines will be administered to those over the age of 18 from the safety and comfort of their cars.

To make a reservation, visit www.cottagehealth.org/syflu. Reservations are required for specific time slots as vaccines are limited.

Registrants must also fill out and bring a consent form or they may experience longer wait times. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and all attendees must wear a mask to receive a vaccine.

— Jorge Mercado