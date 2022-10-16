SYLVESTER, Orion James

Born 2-13-1973

Died July 30, 2022

Passed in Novato, CA

Orion James Sylvester, loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, chef, coach, and community member died suddenly July 30, 2022, after a private struggle with mental illness. He is survived by his wife Catherine Pringle Sylvester, two sons Mason and Lincoln, father Mark and his wife Kymberlee, mother Silver Boo, stepmother Linnea Sylvester, sister Melissa Younce and her husband Paul and son Daxton, and half brothers Michael and Chris Beverly.

Orion was a graduate of Santa Barbara High School and the Tante Marie Culinary School in San Francisco. He was the owner of Orion’s Kitchen, a catering and custom food creations company. He served as the Little League Baseball Commissioner in Novato California. Orion enjoyed playing disc golf, hiking, camping, fishing and backpacking. He grew vegetables, cultivated orchids, raised chickens and kept bees. He was a proud Lakers and Dodgers fan, but most of all a Raiders fan.

Everyone who knew and loved Orion realized they knew someone extraordinary, and will carry the memory of him and the light he brought to the world in their hearts forever. A Celebration of Life was held at the Marin Arts and Garden Center on August 26, 2022.

Donations in Orion’s memory can be made to:

Juvenile Bipolar Research Foundation:

https://juvenile-bipolar-research-foundation-inc.monkeypod.io/give/support-jbrf