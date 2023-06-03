SYLVIA, Karen

Born February, 1947, Karen Sylvia (Serena) passed on May 1, 2023. Karen was a near lifelong resident of Santa Barbara and daughter of the late Egido (Ed) and Emily Serena. Karen is survived by Jerry Sylvia, her husband of nearly 53 years, daughter Cindi and son Brian (Gina) Sylvia, as well as grandchildren Chase and Owen.

Family was the cornerstone of Karen’s life. Whether a holiday gathering, or just a regular weekend, Karen truly valued time with immediate and extended family. A dedicated ‘fan’ of her grandkids, Karen could be counted on to be in the stands for them. Karen, who cherished good friends almost as highly as family, left this earth with numerous longtime friends, several of more than 40 years.

No services will be held at this time. If desired, the family requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Santa Barbara Humane Society, DAWG, or other animal shelter services in Santa Barbara.