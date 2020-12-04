Symphony announces new vice president

COURTESY PHOTO

Rebecca Roling

The Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra has named Rebecca Roling its vice president of patron and community engagement.

In the newly created position, the UCSB graduate will oversee the growth of donations and ticket revenues through connecting with patrons.

“This is such an exciting time to join the Santa Barbara Symphony, who not only introduced an online season to bring music right into people’s homes, but has expanded its education impact through online instruction,” she said in a news release.

Ms. Roling, who majored in music at Santa Barbara City College, said she felt honored to connect the community with the symphony at a time when people need the healing power of music more than ever.

Kathryn R. Martin, the symphony’s interim CEO, praised Ms. Roling for her leadership experience and knowledge of the performing arts culture.

Ms. Roling had more than 25 years of marketing experience when she started working in the symphonic world. She worked as director of marketing and audience development with the New West Symphony, based in Ventura County. While there, she became known for campaigns that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through sponsorships, donations, partnerships, ticket sales and memberships.

Ms. Rolling’s experience includes leadership roles at technology companies, and she founded and led the Performance Marketing Association.

She is a graduate of the Essentials of Orchestra Management program, offered by the League of American Orchestras. She is working on her master’s in arts leadership from Colorado State University.

— Dave Mason