Symphony leaders commit to five years of service

COURTESY PHOTO

From left, Kathryn Martin, Nir Kabaretti and Janet Garufis are leaders at the Santa Barbara Symphony who have committed to building the organization over the next five years.

Three key leaders at the Santa Barbara Symphony have committed to remaining in their roles for another five years, with hopes to grow the program in the future.

Newly appointed symphony President and CEO Kathryn Martin will lead the symphony over the next five years. Ms. Martin stepped in as the symphony’s interim CEO in May to help lead the organization through the pandemic prior to her recent promotion to president and CEO.

During her 30-year career, Ms. Martin has led numerous arts organizations as an interim CEO, including the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Milwaukee, among others.

Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti has also pledged to remain in his symphony position for the next five years. During the pandemic, Mr. Kabaretti took innovative steps to bring the symphony’s music into local’s homes by broadcasting symphony performances and offering online music classes.

“One of our most important learnings during the pandemic is that our community not only misses live music and symphony concerts, but they treasure the symphony family, and the personal connection to the people involved, particularly the musicians,” Mr. Kabaretti said in a statement.

“What we’ve witnessed throughout this new season, during which we’ve combined live orchestra performances with conversations with musicians, behind-the-scenes moments, and collaborations within our community, is that now we are really able to tell our story, and how wonderful and compelling our story truly is.”

Janet Garufis, a leader on the symphony’s Board of Directors, will also remain in her position for the next five years. As the chair and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, Ms. Garufis brings the benefit of her more than 45 years of financial leadership.

Last spring, the symphony also announced the addition of principal clarinetist Don Foster to the board of directors. Mr. Foster has been a part of the orchestra for 24 years, and he is the only musician currently sitting on the board of directors.

“This is an exciting time, and I’m incredibly honored to be entrusted to lead the Santa Barbara Symphony, and energized to be doing so with Nir and Janet. The three of us share a deep commitment to bring both joy and inspiration to what is my new hometown,” Ms. Martin said in a statement.

