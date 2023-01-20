Symphony names Amy Tatum as principal flutist

COURTESY PHOTO

Amy Tatum is the new principal flutist with the Santa Barbara Symphony.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its new principal flutist: Amy Tatum.

Ms. Tatum will join the orchestra for its concert this Friday and Saturday at The Granada.

“There are so many things that I love about playing in this orchestra! The world-class musicians in the Santa Barbara Symphony are colleagues that I have deeply respected for many years” Ms. Tatum. Said in a news release. “There is a shared respect between Maestro Kabaretti and the members of the orchestra which allows me to express myself artistically with confidence.

“And there is a sense of family among this group that is rare and just lovely to be part of,” she said. “I already feel warmly welcomed and supported by my colleagues.”

Ms. Tatum is a cross-genre flutist who serves as a performer and educator in the Los Angeles music community. As a recording artist, her playing can be heard on hundreds of soundtracks for film (most recently on the blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water”), television, video games and popular music. Regarding it as one of her generation’s most powerfully innovative creative media, Ms. Tatum highly values the music of video games.

She is the principal flutist on Riot Games’ League of Legends and is a featured soloist on the newly released soundtrack.

Ms. Tatum believes that arts education should be available to all who seek to make their voices heard. She shares this zeal with her students at Los Angeles City College, Mt. St. Mary’s and her private studio.

— Caleb Beeghly