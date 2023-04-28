Symphony prepares for 70th anniversary concert

JOHN GRESS PHOTO

Grammy-nominated violinist Philippe Quint will perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor, Opus 64, with the Santa Barbara Symphony. ZACH MENDEZ PHOTO

Nir Kabaretti, the Santa Barbara Symphony’s music and artistic director, will conduct the orchestra during its May 13 and 14 concerts. Maestro Kabaretti will also give a pre-concert talk on May 14.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform its “Platinum Sounds” concert at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and 3 p.m. May 14 at The Granada, 1214 State St.

The Santa Barbara orchestra’s 70th anniversary program will feature Grammy-nominated American violinist Philippe Quint on Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor, Opus 64. And the symphony will showcase its own players performing Jonathan Leshnoff’s Concerto Grosso, previously commissioned for the symphony’s 60th anniversary.

The orchestra will also perform Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Opus 68.

A pre-concert talk with Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director, will take place at 2 p.m. May 14.

Tickets cost $35 to $175. To purchase, go to granadasb.org

— Dave Mason