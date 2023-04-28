Symphony prepares for 70th anniversary concert

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform its “Platinum Sounds” concert at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and 3 p.m. May 14 at The Granada, 1214 State St.
The Santa Barbara orchestra’s 70th anniversary program will feature Grammy-nominated American violinist Philippe Quint on Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor, Opus 64. And the symphony will showcase its own players performing Jonathan Leshnoff’s Concerto Grosso, previously commissioned for the symphony’s 60th anniversary.
The orchestra will also perform Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Opus 68.
A pre-concert talk with Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director, will take place at 2 p.m. May 14.
Tickets cost $35 to $175. To purchase, go to granadasb.org
— Dave Mason