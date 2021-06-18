Symphony presents virtual versions of education programs

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara Symphony volunteers and docents gather at the Lobero Theatre, where a video of the Music Van program was recorded. You can view it at thesymphony.org.

The Santa Barbara Symphony is continuing to emphasize music education with virtual versions of its Music Van program and Concerts for Young People.

The symphony is sharing both free programs with Santa Barbara County schools and the general public.

“The Santa Barbara Symphony offers the only music education programs in the region tied to both a college and professional symphony orchestra,” said Nir Kabaretti, the orchestra’s music and artistic director. “Our education team remained committed, despite the challenges this past year, to continue to bring music education to local school children.

“We are grateful to our donors who are helping us provide even more ways for students to thrive through music, which in turn creates a pipeline to lifelong musical opportunities,” Maestro Kabaretti said in a news release.

In typical seasons, the Music Van has allowed elementary students to get up-close and personal with instruments provided by Nick Rail Music. Because of COVID-19, the program was modified into a virtual one. Docents and volunteers recorded a video spotlighting the Music Van at the Lobero Theatre, and it’s available for free viewing at the symphony.org.

Sixteen Music Van volunteer docents, 15 Santa Barbara Youth Symphony musicians and alumni, and Marisa McLeod, conductor of the Camerata and Philharmonia orchestras, recorded the program, which includes demonstrations on 16 instruments provided by Nick Rail Music.

The video program is sponsored by Mary Jane Cooper and Marilynn Sullivan, longtime Music Van supporters and docents.

“I am so proud of our Music Education community and supporters,” said Kristine Pacheco-Bernt, director of Music Education for the Symphony. “The Music Van video project is a testament to our fierce belief in how important music education is for everyone. It was an honor to work with so many talented and passionate people to make this video a reality.”

Another program, Concerts for Young People, is an annual concert featuring Maestro Nir Kabaretti and the Santa Barbara Symphony. Typically it is a live concert field trip to The Granada for 5,500 students throughout Santa Barbara County. This year, a video presentation will be produced, which will be available to all fourth- through sixth-grade classrooms throughout the county at thesymphony.org.

The virtual concert, which includes a variety of camerawork, features world-renowned violin soloist, Gilles Apap, who performed this season with the symphony.

The community can support these programs through tax-deductible donations. To donate, visit thesymphony.org/support/make-a-donation.

email: dmason@newspress.com