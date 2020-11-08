Symphony salutes Beethoven on birthday

COURTESY PHOTOS

Nir Karbaretti, the symphony’s music director, conducts the orchestra.

MONTECITO — The Santa Barbara Symphony is celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday with “Beethoven@250.”

The chamber music concert will feature some of the composer’s most beloved works as well as some newly created arrangements of Beethoven classics.

The program will continue the celebration of the orchestra’s effort for a “safe return” to the stage. It will be recorded live on stage from the Music Academy of the West in Montecito and delivered straight to audiences through the symphony’s new digital streaming format at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 3 p.m. Nov. 22.

The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform “Beethoven@250” during a chamber music concert being streamed on Nov. 21 and 22.

Then it will be available on-demand for 30 days for ticket holders.

The symphony’s presentation of Beethoven@250, “From Our Hearts to Your Ears!,” will offer a new, personal take on the composer’s music and arrangements.

Through state-of-the-art audio recording and multi-camera work, this intimate performance will create an “up close and personal” experience with symphony musicians, including concertmaster Jessica Guideri, principal trumpet Jon Lewis, clarinetist Juan Gallego and principal cellist Trevor Handy, according to the symphony.

To kick off the evening, guests are invited to tune in at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2:30 p.m.Nov. 22 to enjoy a pre-show featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and more.

Virtual tickets to Beethoven@250 start at just $43 per household with a series subscription and includes a one-time link that provides access to both the livestream and on-demand access for 30 days after the premiere broadcast.

For more information, visit thesymphony.org.

— Gerry Fall