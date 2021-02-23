Home Life Symphony to honor medical community
Life

Symphony to honor medical community

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
Nir Kabaretti conducts the Santa Barbara Symphony during a rehearsal at The Granada. The symphony last week recorded a “Santa Barbara Celebration,” a concert dedicated to the medical community, which will stream at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday and feature physicians who are also musicians. See Thursday’s News-Press for interviews with Nir Kabaretti and Dr. Toni Meyers, an ophthalmologist who is performing a piano solo during Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More