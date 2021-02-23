Symphony to honor medical community

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESSNir Kabaretti conducts the Santa Barbara Symphony during a rehearsal at The Granada. The symphony last week recorded a “Santa Barbara Celebration,” a concert dedicated to the medical community, which will stream at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday and feature physicians who are also musicians. See Thursday’s News-Press for interviews with Nir Kabaretti and Dr. Toni Meyers, an ophthalmologist who is performing a piano solo during Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST next post How to stay in emotional balance Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.