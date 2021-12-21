Symphony to perform ‘Fandango Picante’

COURTESY PHOTO

Guest violinist Anne Akiko Meyers will perform Jan. 15 and 16 with the Santa Barbara Symphony.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform “Fandango Picante” with guest violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Granada, 1214 State St.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anne back to play with the Santa Barbara Symphony,” said Nir Kabaretti, music and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Symphony, in a news release. “I had the incredible chance to see her perform ‘Fandango’ in its world premiere at the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Philharmonic, and was blown away! Her mix of energy, grace, and pure talent is so captivating to watch and hear, and we can’t wait to have her on stage with us again.”

“Fandango,” inspired by the Spanish dance for which it’s named, is a new piece written specifically for Ms. Akiko Meyers by Mexican composer Arturo Marquez.

Regularly performing on the world’s leading stages, Ms. Akiko Meyers has made close to 40 recordings, many of them debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

“Greatly looking forward to returning to my friends of the Santa Barbara Symphony, to perform Arturo Márquez’s epic mariachi-inspired concerto, Fandango! What an incredibly energetic and joyful start to the new year!” Ms. Akiko Meyers said in the news release.

In addition to “Fandango,” the symphony will perform Mr. Márquez’s Danzon No. 2, which Maestro Kabaretti said is the composer’s most famous piece.

To purchase tickets, go to thesymphony.org.

— Dave Mason