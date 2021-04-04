Symphony to present ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’

COURTESY PHOTOS

During next week’s performance, the Santa Barbara Symphony will be joined by special guest Cedric Barry, a bass-baritone whose background spans opera, Broadway, jazz and gospel.

The Santa Barbara Symphony is back continuing its live concert series with a performance of “Fanfare for the Common Man,” which is set for 7 p.m. April 17.

The concert will be broadcasted live from the Granada Theatre, and viewers are invited to watch the performance via livestream. The performance is in accordance with the Symphony’s commitment to spotlighting symphonic music made in the USA.

According to symphony’s Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti, the composer’s inspiration for the “Fanfare” parallels the struggles that society is facing today as a result of the pandemic.

“Originally composed as a response to America’s entry into World War II, Copland titled ‘Fanfare’ to honor the common man during those trying times,” Mr. Kabaretti said in a statement. “As we enter the second year of a global pandemic and recognize the resilience of our community and the impact we as an organization have had working together to continue playing music, this uplifting piece inspires unity and a call to action.”

Nir Kabaretti, music and artistic director for the Santa Barbara Symphony, leads the musicians during a previous performance.

During this particular performance, the symphony will be joined by special guest Cedric Barry. Mr. Barry is a bass-baritone whose background spans opera, Broadway, jazz and gospel. A former performer with the L.A. Opera, Mr. Barry now works as program manager for USC’s Film and Television Production Division.

The concert will also include performances of “Serenade for Strings,” which is by the late Santa Barbara composer Robin Frost, “Lyric for Strings” by George Walker, “Summer Music for Wind Quartet,” by Samuel Barber and “The Unanswered Question” by composer Charles Ives.

“This concert – the music, the camaraderie we see between our musicians, and the joy they have in sharing the music they love with audiences, is palpable,” Symphony

President & CEO Kathryn R Martin said in a statement. “COVID is teaching all of us how much

impact one person can make, and how our success is coming from ordinary people

coming together to do extraordinary things.”

Virtual tickets for this event start at $43 per household. During the performance, the Symphony is offering a menu of cocktails for takeout or delivery for viewers to enjoy during the concert.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit thesymphony.org/concerts-events/orchestra-concerts/fanfare-for-the-common-man/.

