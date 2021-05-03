Symphony to present final performance of the season

COURTESY PHOTO

Renowned pianist Awadagin Pratt will join the symphony for its final performance of the season on May 15 and May 16.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Symphony will present its season finale performance, “Triumph,” for virtual audiences at 7 p.m. May 15 and 3 p.m. May 16.

Performers will gather live on stage for the concert at the Granada Theatre with no in-person audience. Renowned pianist Awadagin Pratt will join the symphony for its final show of the season, performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 in A Major.

The concert will also feature a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op.

92 and Benjamin Britten’s Fanfare for St. Edmundsbury. In addition, 13-year-old Joseph Malvinni will join the symphony for a movement of Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s

Concerto for Guitar in D major. Joseph was one of the four winners of the 2021 Santa Barbara Youth Symphony Concert Competition.

In anticipation of the final concert, Symphony Music and Artist Director Nir Kabaretti praised the symphony for finding creative ways to continue making music even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Without missing a beat the Santa Barbara Symphony continued to bring hope and connection to the community through symphonic music in incredible new ways we never could have imagined before,” Mr. Kabaretti said in a statement. “This season has required so much more of everyone in our Symphony family – from our musicians, to our incredible staff, and the technical team that all have had to think outside the box to help us realize our vision. We’re proud to bring our audiences a big, triumphant, finale — with both memories of what we all shared together this season virtually and excitement about coming together in person next season.”

Virtual tickets for the live broadcast and on-demand viewing can be purchased at thesymphony.org/concerts-events/subscriptions-tickets/.

— Madison Hirneisen