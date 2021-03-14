Symposium to cover homelessness

COURTESY PHOTO

Matthew Desmond

The United Way of Ventura County announced its United to End Homelessness Virtual Symposium for 9 a.m. April 9.

The symposium will feature Matthew Desmond, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” as its keynote speaker.

Following Mr. Desmond’s address, there will be a Q&A with the author, which will then lead into a panel discussion on homelessness with local experts.

This is a one-time live event in which Mr. Desmond’s portion will not be recorded.

“Everyone needs and deserves a safe place to call home, yet this critical need has become increasingly out of reach for so many who call Ventura County home,” said Eric Harrison, the nonprofit’s president and CEO. “United Way is beyond grateful to have Matthew Desmond, whose research and work in this area is invaluable, to help us bring awareness to our United to End Homelessness initiative.”

For symposium sponsorship opportunities, contact Mitchel Sloan, vice president of resource development and marketing, at 805-485-6288, ext. 229, or mitchel.sloan@vcunitedwy.org.

For more information, go to www.vcunitedway.org/homelessness-symposium-2021.

— Gerry Fall