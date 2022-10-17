SYV Botanic Garden plans enchanting holiday event

BUELLTON — For the first time, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden will host an Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival in December.

Planned for Dec. 2, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18, the events, which will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m., are described as an immersive light experience to be held at the botanic garden at River View Park, 151 Sycamore Drive, Buellton.

In addition to viewing a magnificently lit garden, the evening events will include beer, wine, food and merchant vendors, live music, holiday-themed activities and photo opportunities with Santa. On select days, holiday carolers and live reindeer will also be featured.

For more information, go to www.santaynezvalleybotanicgarden.org.

— Matt Smolensky