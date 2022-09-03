SYV Concert Series to begin 42nd season

The Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley will begin its 42nd season starting October 7. The series will include five programs and will offer the opportunity to stream four of last year’s concerts.

“Please join us for this remarkable line-up of concerts,” said Artistic Director Robert Cassidy. “Both new and returning artists will grace our stage to perform fascinating music that will enrich the lives of all who attend, as well as the cultural scene of the Santa Ynez Valley.”

The schedule for the concert series includes the following:

– Friday, October 7, 2022 – Opening Night – Acclaimed baritone, John Brancy and esteemed pianist Robert Cassidy will perform their concert Love Lessons featuring Gustav Mahler’s Songs of a Wayfarer, Maurice Ravel’s song cycle Don Quichotte á Dulcinée, and other selections by Frank Bridge, Reynaldo Hahn, as week as musical theater favorites.

– Friday, January 13, 2023 – LARQ – Los Angeles Reed Quintet returns to the SYV Concert Series with another masterful and eclectic program of works spanning centuries. LARQ members are Patrick Posey, saxophone, Claire Brazeau, oboe, Donald T. Foster, clarinet, Anthony Parnther, bassoon, and Brian Walsh, bass clarinet.

– Sunday, February 19, 2023 – This storied, thrilling, and universally renowned Takács Quartet presents a concert focused on late Beethoven – String Quartet No.12 in Eb major, Op. 127 and String Quartet No.15 in A minor, Op. 132. The Takács artists are Edward Dusinberre, Harumi Rhodes (violins), Richard O’ Neill (viola), and András Fejér (cello).

– Wednesday, March 1, 2023 –pianist, Conor Hanick who is heralded for his masterful interpretation of music both new and old and his “technical refinement, color, crispness and wondrous variety of articulation” will perform Piano Sonatas by Beethoven and Galina Ustvolskaya.

– Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Demarre McGill, flute; Rodolfo Leone, piano. Mr. McGill has captured admiration of the music community since his youth. He has won the Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Sphinx Medal of Excellence, and now is principal flute of the Seattle Symphony Mr. McGill will be performing an intimate concert program. McGill will be joined with his preferred collaborator, Rodolfo Leone.

Concert tickets can be purchased starting Monday by going to smitv.org/syv-concert-series. General admission tickets are available for $20, while patron tickets are $35. Student tickets are available free of charge. The venue has just over 100 seats.

New this year is the availability of four filmed concerts from the 2021-22 season intended to present the artists and masterworks to music fans, students and teachers at no cost. The programs will include links to artist biographies and program notes.

The first filmed concert, expected to premiere in late September, is “Love Songs & Dances – An Evening of Liebeslieder,” featuring pianist John Churchwell, soprano Esther Tonea, tenor Victor Cardamone and pianist Robert Cassidy.

Funding for the streamed concerts was provided by the Robert & Mercedes Eichholz Foundation, the Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts (a field of interest fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation) and Ben Maas.

For more information, contact SYV Concert Series Coordinator Linda Burrows at 805-705-0938 or by email at syvconcerts@smitv.org.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com