SYVUHSD hires firm, begins superintendent search

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District is employing McPherson & Jacobson LLC to lead the search for its next superintendent, a decision made during a special board meeting last week.

McPherson & Jacobson is based in Omaha, Neb., but has consultants throughout the U.S. and collaborates with the California School Boards Association.

The firm submitted the largest proposal to the board, at 34 pages including local experience.

The firm led the search for Santa Barbara Unified School District’s current superintendent last school year and found Cold Spring School District’s superintendent in the 2016-2017 school year.

Members of Santa Barbara Unified’s board during its search recommended the firm and consultant Ben Johnson.

“From the very beginning of the search firm selection process I appreciated Ben for really laying a foundation that the board makes the decision,” Wendy Sims-Moten, current board clerk for SB Unified, said. “This was very evident throughout the entire process.”

The firm’s budget is $13,000.

