SYVUHSD to return to distance learning

SANTA YNEZ — Students in the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District will return to distance learning until at least Feb. 1 after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made Wednesday in a message posted to Facebook by district Superintendent Scott Cory.

“This student was on campus, not symptomatic, for two days of in-person instruction,” Mr. Cory said. “As a result of the number of staff exposures that occurred, it is not possible to effectively cover the classrooms of impacted staff that are required to quarantine for fourteen days per the protocol set forth by Santa Barbara County Public Health.

“All staff and students that were in close contact with the affected student have been notified.”

Mr. Cory noted that the district is not required to close down the campus, it will do so for a little more than two weeks.

“Please, stay healthy,” he said. “Wear a mask. Socially distance. Do what needs to be done to take care of all of us.

“Students need to be in school, to be certain, but we can only do so if we work together to stay open.”

In-person instruction will not resume until Feb. 2. All athletic conditioning sessions are canceled for the same time period, Mr. Cory said.

Anyone with health-related questions is asked to contact school nurse Miranda Burford, who can be reached at mburford@syvuhsd.org or 805-688-6487 ext. 3310.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is to communicate the health status of your students when there is a concern,” Mr. Cory said. “The more information we have, and the sooner we have it, the more effectively we can ensure the health and safety of all of our students, faculty and staff.”

— Mitchell White