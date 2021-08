Montecito author T.C. Boyle will discuss his new novel, “Talk to Me,” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12 during a Zoom chat hosted by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

In the book, Mr. Boyle explores a world where people can really talk to animals.

With him in the virtual chat will be award-winning fellow author Susan Straight, a Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing at UC Riverside.

The chat costs $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. To purchase, go to tickets.sbma.net.

— Dave Mason