Tennis Club exhibit features artist Tricia Evenson

COURTESY IMAGES

At left, Tricia Evenson’s “Through the Looking Glass.” At right, is Ms. Evenson’s “Vivid Motion.”



Tricia Evenson’s upcoming show at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club is entitled “T-Squared,” and it encompasses an extensive volume of work all created in a square format.

Within the exhibition, which begins Friday and ends Oct. 5, she will also be exhibiting work from her “Language of Water” series and “Scrap Patch” series.

A reception with the artist will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the club, 2375 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara.

“The square form in my work represents the laws of nature that exist in the physical realm, providing a sense of structure, balance, logic and order,” said artist Tricia Evenson.

“The square form in my work represents the laws of nature that exist in the physical realm, providing a sense of structure, balance, logic and order. The square is associated with the number 4 and relates to the four elements of the physical world — earth, air, water and fire,” Ms. Evenson told the News-Press.

“Individual squares configured together have been painted on paper, wood and various thicknesses of plexiglass. The plexiglass series allows the viewer to immerse themselves into a deeper experience of the artwork as if looking through windows into vivid and textural changing worlds.”

Primarily painting with acrylic, Ms. Evenson usually generates her art spontaneously and without conscious reasoning or a vision of what it will be once complete. Her paintings are extemporaneous expressions of the energy that is flowing through her in the moment, and in the process, she is continually finding resonance with the abstract and expressive use of texture, color and light.

Tricia Evenson’s “Cryptic Communique.”

In her “Scrap Patch” series, Ms. Evenson repurposes what would be scrap paintings, various sheets of paper painted with leftover pigments from brushes that would otherwise be washed down the drain. Cutting the material into small squares and carefully rearranging, embellishing and gluing them to vividly painted canvases, she has created scrap patch artworks that draw the viewer into the details of a quilt-like compilation of mini paintings.

“Scrap patch quilts often bring to mind the image of resourceful pioneer women cutting up worn clothing to create bed covers and britches for their family,” said Ms. Evenson. “During the Great Depression, when hard-pressed quilt makers were forced to use every bit of fabric they had on hand, scrap quilts became more commonplace. Along with feed sacks, women also used bits of old clothing, worn-out bed linens and anything else they could get their hands on to piece together what would not only be useful, but appreciated as a work of art,”

In her “Language of Water” series, the artist explores divergent waterscapes, all with the inclusion of a median horizon line woven into the natural design. The work also features unconstrained abstraction of the landscape, where water and land meets sky and the hours of the day become self-evident and resonant.

Tricia Evenson’s “Sea Dreams.”

“Through the fluid and unbound process of creating these perspectives, I am unequivocally exploring and expressing themes within myself, my connection to the element of water, the longing for freedom from control, finding calmness within our chaotic world, and above all, sharing my love and deep respect for our vulnerable planet, which connects us all,” said Ms. Evenson, who attended UCSB as an art studio major at the College of Creative Studies.

She received her bachelor’s of fine arts in graphic design, with honors, from Art Center College of Design in 1985. For more than three decades, she served as creative director and designer for such notable clients as USC, UCLA, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Getty Center and the Tournament of Roses, to name just a few.

In 2012, Ms. Evenson began moving further away from creative problem solving for businesses, institutions and organizations to developing personal works, continuing her art education, exploration and application as a fine artist after decades as a professional designer. Her paintings have been exhibited in solo, juried and group exhibitions in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Tricia Evenson’s “Question Everything.”

After a nearly six-year interlude in the Portland area, Ms. Evenson moved back to her home state of California in summer 2020 and now lives in Santa Barbara with her husband Stan, furthering her passion for the creative arts, painting and the fine art of living.

“Whether representational or abstract, most of my work is inspired by my love of nature, its beckoning serenity as well as its hostility and fragility, paradoxes and contrasts, astonishing beauty and decomposition,” Ms. Evenson said. “Works combine abstract, representational and textural elements found in nature both painted and collaged, in addition to imaginary art of the cosmos.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com