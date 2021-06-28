Tabar to head breast cancer center board

COURTESY PHOTO

Frank Tabar is leading the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

Frank Tabar is the new president of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara board.

He succeeds Rose Hodge, who has been with the organization for more than a decade and will continue to serve as a board member and in an executive advisory capacity.

Mr. Tabar, who joined Farmers and Merchants Trust Co. in 2012 and currently holds the title of senior vice president and strategic risk and operating officer, manages the Santa Barbara office of the company. He has more than 35 years of experience in financial services, including positions with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Bank of the West, among others.

Mr. Tabar has served several years on the boards of the Santa Barbara Symphony, Santa Barbara Family YMCA and Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. Currently he also serves as a board member of Santa Barbara City College Foundation.

“BCRC has been a valuable and important resource in our community for those dealing with breast cancer and their families for over two decades. It is an honor to be part of this organization and its dedicated board members.” said Mr. Tabar. “My goal is to make sure everyone in our community is aware of the BCRC and its free resources, expand our services where needed and increase our presence among local service providers.”

— Marilyn McMahon