Tackling dementia

‘Ruby’s Choice’ star Jane Seymour talks to the News-Press in advance of her address at a local Alzheimer’s Association luncheon

Jane Seymour plays Ruby, a woman with dementia, during filming for “Ruby’s Choice” in Australia. Ms. Seymour, a former Montecito resident, will deliver the keynote address at the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative Inspire Luncheon at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront.

Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part series on Jane Seymour of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” fame. The second article will appear in Friday’s News-Press.

Jane Seymour recalled being with Glen Campbell in his nursing home as the legendary country singer struggled with the final stages of Alzheimer’s.

“My son, who is a musician, came with me,” said Ms. Seymour, the “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star who formerly lived in Montecito. “He picked up Glen’s guitar and sat next to Glen and just started playing music he had written. Glen turned to him, after having been blank and looking in space, and started to sing — to try to sing to music he’s never heard before.

“It engaged him again, and Kim (Glen’s wife) looked at me, and she nudged me and said, ‘Look, look! Johnny’s (Ms. Seymour’s son) got through to him again.’ But it was always through music. …

“I think if someone played guitar or if they sang, that’s the last thing to go,” said Ms. Seymour, executive producer of “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me,” an award-winning 2014 documentary.

Fast forward to today, and Ms. Seymour is talking about playing Ruby, a woman in the early stages of dementia, in the movie “Ruby’s Choice.” She said that like Mr. Campbell, Ruby connected to the world through the arts, in her case painting and dancing.

Next week, Ms. Seymour will discuss dementia further as the keynote speaker at the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative Inspire Luncheon: Your Brain Matters.

Organized by the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 26 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Jane Seymour and other cast members gather for a scene during “Ruby’s Choice.” In the film, Ruby (Ms. Seymour) moves in with her daughter’s family after accidentally burning down her house. The film was shown last year at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“I’ve been passionately involved with the worlds of dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Ms. Seymour said. “These are diagnoses that touch most people in some form and deserve more of a spotlight, which is why I’ve chosen to support the Alzheimer’s Association through this luncheon.”

Funds raised by the luncheon will go to the association’s mission of tackling dementia through global research, early detection, risk reduction, and maximizing quality care and support.

Ms. Seymour talked to the News-Press about dementia, her family and her role in “Ruby’s Choice” during a Zoom call. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Malibu actress was in her apartment in Dublin, where she’s starring as a retired English professor who solves crimes in the TV series “Harry Wild.” It airs in America on Acorn TV.

Ms. Seymour said she has seen what can happen when caregivers don’t take care of themselves at the same time they’re caring for someone with dementia. She stressed it’s important that caregivers know when they need help.

“One of my uncles got it (dementia), and it was just so bad,” Ms. Seymour said. “His wife — my aunt — was literally an angel. But she would not let him go into a home. She was determined: ‘I married you for the rest of your life, and I’m going to take care of you.’

“But it got worse and worse, and actually, it killed her,” Ms. Seymour said. “She died 10 or more years before he died, from the stress of loving him and trying to look after him. I remember thinking, ‘She’s no good to him now because she’s gone.’

“There’s a fine line between what you can do and when you have to take care of yourself, and you need help,” Ms. Seymour said. “I was seeing the same kind of thing with Kim Campbell, but fortunately, she was surrounded by family, who all took turns to help him, and eventually he had to go into a home.”

In “Ruby’s Choice,” Ruby (Ms. Seymour) moves in with her daughter Sharon (Jacqueline McKenzie) after Ruby accidentally burns down her house. She shares a bedroom with her teenage granddaughter Tash (Coco Jack Gillies) in the 2022 film directed by Michael Budd.

The movie, which was filmed in Australia, was shown last year at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“It was an absolutely extraordinary experience,” Ms. Seymour told the News-Press about playing Ruby. “I have known people with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and I have spent a lot of time around them. So I really felt I knew the subject inside out, but to actually play a woman who had dementia was quite eye-opening. …

“I think what was quite powerful about the movie, and why I did it, was that it was written by a man who’s been working in the field for 30 years,” Ms. Seymour said, referring to Paul Mahoney. (Ellen Shanley also was involved with the writing.)

Jane Seymour, an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress, served as executive producer of the documentary “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me.”

Ms. Seymour said everyone she knows working in the dementia field told her the film is completely accurate, including its depiction of Ruby, her family and the circumstances.

The movie deals with family secrets that Ruby tells Tash, who comes to have a better appreciation for her grandmother.

“When I saw the final movie, it came out a lot better than I ever imagined, and I was particularly thrilled by the fact that Ruby inadvertently dealt with all the elephants in the room, all the things that people who didn’t have dementia couldn’t handle,” Ms. Seymour said, referring to the family secrets in the plot.

“So she ended up being probably the most valuable member of the family rather than the problem,” Ms. Seymour said.

Family members rediscover Ruby’s value in their lives.

Experts and family members of people with dementia have noted that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach, that every patient is an individual on their own journey through a difficult disease. Ms. Seymour agreed with that and talked about Mr. Campbell during his final concerts that were filmed for “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me.”

“I’d be sitting there watching, going, ‘Oh, is he going to even make it on the stage?’ He did. That’s good! Will he know what song he’s singing? He’ll start singing one song, and then start singing another, and his daughter would come up and say, ‘Hey, Dad, we’re singing ‘Rhinestone Cowboy.’ He needed prompts.

“But once he started singing, he knew everything,” Ms. Seymour said.

Mr. Campbell was given “cheat sheets” with lyrics in case he forgot some of the words.

“But he played it (each song) and sang it better than anyone on the planet, and the last thing to go for him was the music,” Ms. Seymour said.

Ms. Seymour recalled seeing Mr. Campbell at his house, where he wouldn’t recognize people. “Then suddenly he would know them. He’d go, ‘Oh, yes, oh, yes. God bless you! God bless you!’

“That was his way of getting over the fact he didn’t know anyone’s names,” Ms. Seymour said.

“It was truly one of the greatest experiences in my life, in a way, to be that close to a genius in his own right, in terms of music, and at the same time, it was so tragic to see him getting lost,” she said.

“But it was also magical to see how his family came together and helped him.”

