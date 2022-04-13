Tackling homelessness

Santa Barbara City Council hears report

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara City Council member Kristen Sneddon and Mayor Randy Rowse participate in a discussion during the early moments of Tuesday’s meeting. Later in the meeting, the council heard a presentation about homelessness in Santa Barbara.

About 822 people in Santa Barbara are experiencing homelessness in 2022, according to point-in-time data provided to the city council Tuesday.

And that number, which may in actuality be much higher, is about 41% of the countywide homeless population (about 1,962 people), according to figures provided by Elizabeth Stotts, the community development programs specialist for Santa Barbara.

From cleaning up encampments to law enforcement tasked with reunifying unhoused individuals with family members, the Santa Barbara City Council heard Tuesday a bevy of ways the city handles those who experience homelessness.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The City Council heard an update about the Rose Garden Inn project, which housed 63 people from July 5, 2021, to Jan. 31.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

A homeless camp stands last year outside Santa Barbara City Hall.

Additionally, Ms. Stotts gave an update on the Rose Garden Inn project, which served 63 people from July 5, 2021, to Jan. 31.

Of the people served, 12 individuals were placed into permanent or other safe housing, and 33 obtained necessary documentation for housing such as identification or social security cards, Ms. Stotts said. Thirteen people were connected to mental health and substance abuse treatments.

However, 20 people were asked to leave the program for not following the rules, and 27 returned to the streets at the program’s end, partially due to COVID-19 outbreaks causing closures at shelters, Ms. Stotts said.

Still, the program, which ended up costing about $2.31 million, was considered to be a success, especially given its short period. Ms. Stotts noted individuals taken from encampments are particularly adverse to congregate housing and document readiness can be a lengthy process.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has added a co-response officer, who is trained to help people in crisis and partnered with a licensed mental health professional. That team has responded to about 600 calls of people in crisis, including many who are experiencing homelessness and dealing with a mental health or substance abuse issue, officials said.

Additionally, the department works to reunify unhoused individuals with family members. This was done successfully 63 times last year, according to a report.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

This homeless encampment was seen last year between the Garden Street off-ramp and Highway 101. An encampment response team, under the Environmental Services Division of the Sustainability and Resilience Department, assesses reported non-urgent encampments or reports of individuals in need of assistance.

An encampment response team, under the Environmental Services Division of the Sustainability and Resilience Department, assesses reported non-urgent encampments or reports of individuals in need of assistance.

Officials said at least a 72-hour notice is posted at a campsite prior to the cleanup, with priority leaning toward areas that pose an urgent public safety and health risk. Otherwise, the team attempts to allow for enough time for outreach services to be made available, officials told the city council.

Members of the library and parks and recreation rangers develop personal relationships to build continued relationships with individuals who experience homelessness and can better provide services, according to the presentation.

A representative for the library said workforce development services are offered at different branches for individuals, including those who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless. Additionally, they aid veterans and are able to put them in contact with unique resources.

A council-approved contract to hire a full-time social worker to help unhoused individuals who frequent the library has not been filled, according to a report.

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

The audience is scattered throughout the chambers of the Santa Barbara City Council, which has resumed in-person meetings.

“We have to find a way to achieve that balance of the traditional literacy and keeping our libraries open and youth services and these types of services that we’re providing that are much needed,” Councilmember Eric Friedman said, noting there needs to be more coordination with the county. “The county should be providing some of these services, but it’s falling on our librarians which is affecting our ability to keep our libraries open.”

The Parks and Recreation Department has been able to fully staff its ranger program. Rangers work with people experiencing homelessness in the parks and are trained to connect with city and county services when needed.

Ms. Stotts said officials would continue to expand interdepartmental coordination to help unhoused individuals and would work with shelters to expand the utilization of those beds.

Tuesday’s meeting marked a return to in-person council meetings, and spectators were scattered throughout the city council chambers.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com