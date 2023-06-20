Taco Bell reaches $85,000 settlement in gift card case

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Taco Bell has agreed to pay $85,500 in the settlement of a complaint charging the restaurant giant with violating gift card laws.

The complaint filed in Ventura County, for the attorneys’ general offices of Los Angeles, Sonoma and Ventura counties, alleges that Taco Bell customers with gift card amounts less than $10 were not allowed to redeem or cash out their balances.

“Businesses have a responsibility to honor their customers’ gift cards, regardless of the amount. This settlement sends a clear message that companies like Taco Bell must abide by the law and treat their customers fairly,” District Attorney Gascón said.

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said, “My office is committed to working with other law enforcement offices throughout California to ensure that consumers are protected and corporations follow the law.”

California’s gift card law stipulates that gift card holders with balances below $10 can refund them for cash if the consumer does not wish to use the balance in a purchase. Taco Bell denied this opportunity to its customers.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the settlement on Thursday saying, “We will continue to hold businesses accountable for actions that harm consumers and protect the rights of the people in Los Angeles County.”

Taco Bell and its subsidiary GCTB LLC, will pay $10,000 to the Consumer Protection Agency, cover investigation costs of $30,500 and pay $45,000 in penalties. While admitting no wrongdoing, Taco Bell must now post a notice to inform customers of their right to redeem the gift cards and directions to do so, near each of its restaurant’s cash registers.

The settlement also requires Taco Bell gift cards to provide information to a link for the company’s redemption website and provide annual training to its store managers and franchisees on California gift card law and monitor both corporate and franchise restaurant locations for compliance.

“Gift card redemption laws ensure that large corporations do not profit, at the expense of the consumer, off unspent dollars that consumers cannot or do not wish to use at that retailer,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Andrew Reid, a member of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Consumer Protection Unit. “In California, consumers have the right to receive unspent gift card amounts less than $10 so that they can use that money as they wish.”

The gift card market is projected to reach $584 billion by 2026 with $3 billion in unused gift cards going to waste every year according to the CardCash.com.