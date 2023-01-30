Takács Quartet to perform all-Beethoven Concert in Los Olivos

The world-famous Takács Quartet will perform an all-Beethoven Concert at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley as part of the 42nd season of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series.

The concert will begin at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

“We are unbelievably fortunate to have the Takács Quartet stop in Los Olivos and perform on the SYV Concert Series. This is the first time in their 48 years of quartet existence that they have appeared in the Santa Ynez Valley. There is no doubt that they will provide an unforgettable musical experience for all!” said Robert Cassidy, artistic director.

The Takács Quartet includes Edward Dusinberre, first violin; Harumi Rhodes, second violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; and András Fejér, cello.

The repertoire features two of the late and great quartets of Beethoven: String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, Opus 127; and String Quartet No. 15 in A Minor, Opus 132.

Tickets are on sale now at smitv.org/syv-concert-series. General admission tickets are $20, and student tickets are free.

Upcoming performances feature Conor Hanick on March 1 and Demarre McGill & Rodolfo Leone on May 13.

For more information, contact Linda Burrows at 805-705-0938 or syvconcerts@smitv.org.

