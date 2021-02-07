Take it easy, Ebike riders

There are Ebikes aplenty on Santa Barbara bike paths, roads and sidewalks. Now I see racks of rentals all along the waterfront.

I am a bicycle enthusiast, having ridden mine for years around Santa Barbara and on several long, long trips to increase awareness of the benefits to riders and the environment. That being said, I now find myself asking for some changes for Ebike riders.

Many times I have seen them riding too fast on pedestrian ways and off road bike paths. I have also seen them on the road swerving amongst the traffic, using the motors.

I propose that they are motorized vehicles and should be treated as such, requiring registration and a driver’s license to operate. They minimize the primary benefits to the rider of bicycling: the exercise and cardiovascular benefits and reduce the benefit to the environment by requiring electric input and its resultant pollution. Treat these motorized vehicles appropriately.

Rowland Lane Anderson

Santa Barbara