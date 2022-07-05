Take it easy when things get tough

When you want to move your life forward but you just can’t seem to get out of your own way, sometimes all you may need is a bit of a rest.

Some days may be harder than others are to get things done. You might be feeling a little blue, things could be uncomfortable at home or at work, and the stars may not be in alignment. All in all, the day just doesn’t seem to be going the way you’d like it to. It can get so bad that you don’t even know what direction you would like to head.

As long as this doesn’t happen too often, on days like this, it’s OK to be gentle with yourself. You may be able to sleep it away. If you can take the day off, or if it’s a weekend, you can let those close to you know what you’re doing and allow yourself to take a nap for a little while. This can be very healing, but if you do it more than once a week, there may be deeper issues going on.

If you have too much energy to be sedentary, go the opposite way and get some exercise. Getting your body moving is your most accessible (and cheapest) antidepressant and works to lower your anxiety. The list of benefits goes on forever, so there is no downside.

I know it can be hard to get going when you’re down in the dumps, but you have to keep saying to yourself that the results are worth the effort. Even if you only take a gentle 15-minute walk, it will get some endorphins flowing through your body and may change your mood entirely.

Don’t try to take on huge projects or solve the world’s problems. There are some days when even the smartest and strongest people need a break. You are not wrong, bad or evil for needing some time off. If your body and brain require some rest, and you don’t allow it to happen, you will make mistakes, and other problems will pop up because you can’t focus your attention on the task at hand. Better to let it go for a day than to make a half-hearted attempt that can cause more issues.

If you can’t actually get out of the house, and taking a nap doesn’t sound appealing, try making lists of things you would like or need to do. It will help you in organizing your priorities, and you will feel like you’ve made a small accomplishment.

The world has a lot to offer, and most days we are ready, willing and able to take on whatever comes our way. But when a bad day happens, know that it’s not the end of the world but just a sign that you need (and most likely deserve) some time to recharge.

Life has a way of balancing itself out. Many answers can be found when you take a break and stop pushing yourself.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning therapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of seven books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 27 million readers. He practices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles and is available for video sessions. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com. His column appears Sundays and Tuesdays in the News-Press.