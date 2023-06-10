Take pride in America

Breaking conventional principles, any kind of long-held beliefs can be difficult. When the gay movement began pushing hard for legal marriage, there was a lot of resistance. But because of their strong convictions, rights and persistence in making their case to enjoy and share the same privileges as heterosexual couples, marriage for same-sex couples became law. And despite my own reservations, I firmly believe it was the right thing to do.

That hubbub has settled down, and America for the most part has come to accept gay marriages. It’s now part of our cultural fabric. I grew up being homophobic. Back in the day as kids to tease each other and slam a friend over something, we’d say, “You’re so gay.”

We never gave that biased statement much thought then.

It wasn’t difficult to know who was gay even when the individual didn’t want to come out. Most of those boys and girls didn’t draw any unnecessary attention to themselves. They didn’t want to.

In retrospect, I feel bad for those who had to live their lives in the darkness hiding their true individuality. Even famous actors like Rock Hudson lived a lie and was thought to be every woman’s dream; tall, dark and handsome. Turned out he was every man’s dream.

Fast forward to the new U.S.A. Same-sex marriage opened the door for gay America to step through with pride. They could hold their head high and meld with their neighbors and friends openly about who they were and for the most part, no one cared. It was an arduous battle and is still in transition but has made positive strides.

Then something switched.

I’m not sure who, what or why some in the gay faction didn’t think being accepted wasn’t enough. Some felt they needed to elevate their existence a dozen notches by starting a get “in your face” movement.

I’ve made mention of this before, but my third-grade teacher said something I never forgot and is a commonly used cliché. She said give someone an inch and they’ll take a yard. Such is the case with the now identified LGBQT and whatever additions to this moniker there are because I can’t keep up.

Whatever sexual preference you choose is, of course, your own decision. No one cares. Whatever you do in your private life, is private.

Then how come the movement has expanded from the bedroom to the classroom to indoctrinate children, to pollute innocent minds? Children are being exposed to explicit sexual material that embarrasses even the parents.

How is this blatant sexualizing of children suddenly found permissible? And why? What was and is the ultimate game here? When about 7% of the population is allowed to impose its sexual dogma on our children, something has gone haywire.

And it’s not about whether you’re gay or not and simply want to educate children in that regard, it’s about showing kids how to have sexual interaction with a same-sex individual. That’s where the dispute goes south.

To make matters worse, this sexual crusade is being done under the darkness of school boards and teachers. What gave them the right to hide something of such significant importance from the parents who bore and raised these children? Who gave school boards and teachers the power and audacity to claim they know better what’s good for the children when it comes to their sexuality? Where do they get off with such arrogance?

They’re just ordinary people elected to a policy-making office who are suddenly given superpowers because they sit in chairs above the families and glare down at them. They challenge a mom to speak up because they also have the superpower of the government to shut her up and label the woman a terrorist.

A mom gets up early every day, makes her children breakfast, packs a lunch, gets them to the school with the understanding her kids are being taught math, writing and reading. Then she rushes off to work herself — completely unaware that her child is being taught how to engage in various sexual positions with someone of the same sex or being told her boy is a girl or vice versa.

This is no longer a movement about gay rights. It has morphed into something entirely different. A child being told if he or she doesn’t feel like being a girl or boy, they can change their gender is way wrong. As the saying goes, not in a million years would I have ever thought that anyone under 18, much less 6, could have their body mutilated, by a real doctor. All based upon a stranger’s opinion who told them it’s OK because we can fix you. Up until then all they worried about was getting cooties.

The gay movement took a super left turn and has destroyed everything it took lifetimes to achieve. Just when society had become more accepting, gay activists, or whatever faction of the gay movement it is, decided the inch was OK, but they we’re going for the yard.

With the support of weak, gutless woke corporations, social media, mainstream media and all the leftist activists’ groups, 7% (less than 1% transgender) of the population, is dominating nearly 100% of our attention. This drive to impose their sexual preference upon society has tried to use beer, retail, schools, food chains and even Disney to advance their agenda, but it’s backfiring.

Up to this point, the silent majority remained asleep but has woken up with a vengeance. It caught many by surprise how powerful they can be. You can try and indoctrinate a society all you want, but when (losing) money enters the picture, that’s when corporations got a reality check.

Before this transitioning craze began, places like Palm Springs and Key West have long been known as gay enclaves. In Palm Springs, the gays are nearly single-handily responsible for revitalizing the city. With two incomes, and mostly good incomes, homes were bought and remodeled, gentrifying neighborhoods and raising property values. Downtown came back alive.

Bruce Bawer, who has written many books on the subject, has said, “For my part, I wish Pride would go away. We’ve won equality. Why should gays continue to be singled out, even for the purpose of being celebrated? And for what are we being celebrated, anyway? I don’t expect to be applauded for being left-handed. Being gay is an attribute, not an accomplishment.

“Then there’s this: Pride Month isn’t just about gays anymore… It’s about the whole ‘LGBTQI+’ crowd — a ‘community’ most gays never asked to join and whose guiding ideology makes most of us scratch our heads in confusion.”

I can’t add anymore to that. Why keep poking the bear? Take pride just being an American.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.