Taking better care of yourself

Summer is over, and many of the activities that go with it are too.

Time to break out the sweaters and get those walks in before cold weather sets in. It’s so much easier to keep your body moving and your diet on track when it’s nice outside.

In the winter months, we tend to crave more comfort foods that are usually higher in calories, but they make us feel better. Unfortunately, comfort foods can put some weight on you if you aren’t still moving around.

I would rather avoid the cold, and last year my wife and I invested in a treadmill, which helps keep both of us moving when it’s raining or uncomfortable outside.

We also watched a few videos on how to exercise as a couple and help each other stretch and limber up. It really is more fun to exercise together, and we motivate each other.

If I’m feeling lazy, my wife coaxes me, and I almost always join her. If I find myself with an hour to spare in the middle of the day, we go for a walk together while the sun is shining.

Cleaning the house together is also good exercise and burns lots of calories. We put on some music and break out the supplies for a couple of hours, which is usually all it takes.

Doing housework as well as walking or doing yoga burns calories. The more active you are, the more calories you burn. According to Healthline, just tidying up burns around 238 calories an hour, and moving boxes burns more than twice that many calories. Doing this kind of work is good for your mental health too.

So you can easily see how quickly you can keep yourself in shape doing things you want to do and making them fun by doing them with a spouse or friend.

Some years ago when I broke my shoulder, a couple of friends came over to help out around the house. I didn’t burn many calories on that occasion; they insisted that I sit on the couch and direct. But just visiting with them made me feel much better — and certainly the house was a lot nicer after they left!

It’s important to take action if you find yourself not doing much and not taking care of yourself or your surroundings. Your mental attitude has a lot to do with it. If you are feeling depressed or anxious, you may not be taking emotional self-care seriously, mainly because you feel bad and can’t see your way out of it.

Perhaps the most important thing you can do then is to talk to a licensed therapist and a medical doctor. When your mind is aligned correctly, taking care of yourself becomes a natural and regular part of your life.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with more than 28 million readers. He is available for video consults worldwide. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com. His column appears Sundays and Tuesdays in the News-Press.