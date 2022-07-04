Rosewood Mayakoba takes up residency at Rosewood Miramar Beach

Juan Pablo Loza, culinary director at Rosewood Mayakoba, left, shares a drink with Rosewood Miramar culinary director Massimo Falsini. A collaboration between the two chefs is taking place at Miramar Beach Bar throughout the summer.



In an exclusive partnership between the two world-class properties, the flavors of Rosewood Mayakoba on Mexico’s Caribbean Coast will be featured at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.

Vibrant décor, including Rosewood Mayakoba’s signature fuchsia hammocks, tropical foliage, traditional ceramics and hanging coconuts will transport guests to the laid back spirit of Mexico’s Caribbean coast while taking in the dramatic ocean views of Miramar Beach.

“Tale of Two Rivieras,” the 14-week residency, will be available throughout the summer until Labor Day, offering guests an exclusive culinary experience and tasting tour of the Riviera Maya on the American Riviera.

A bartender garnishes a Smoky Mojito with pineapple juice, mezcal, mint leaves and lime at Miramar Beach Bar.

As part of the partnership, a special menu inspired by Rosewood Mayakoba’s beachside Aquí Me Quedo restaurant will be offered at Rosewood Miramar Beach’s oceanfront oasis, Miramar Beach Bar.

Dish highlights will include Mexican Caribbean casual fare celebrating regional California ingredients including seafood, locally raised meats and farm fresh ingredients from Santa Barbara County’s agriculture center.

The menu will feature ceviche, salads and tacos. Sample menu items include:

— Mayan Kampachi Ceviche featuring cucumber, radish, habanero, lime juice and seasonal garnishes.

— La Ceiba Salad with tomato, cucumber and red onion marinated in a garlic vinaigrette and topped with avocado and arugula.

— Shrimp “TJ” Style Tacos, with salsa Mexicana, ajillo, chipotle mayonnaise and melted cheese.

— Specialty cocktails including the Purépecha Ponch and a Smoky Mojito with pineapple juice, mezcal, mint leaves, and lime juice.

Oyster mushroom tacos are among the offerings from Rosewood Mayakoba’s Aqui Me Quedo. Other highlights include Shrimp TJ Tacos and Mayan Kampachi Ceviche.

“We are delighted to share this unique collaboration between Rosewood Mayakoba and Rosewood Miramar Beach, which exemplifies our Sense of Place philosophy by bringing two incredible properties together in a truly special way,” said Daniel H. Scott, regional vice president and managing director at Rosewood Mayakoba. “Guests will have an exclusive opportunity to experience a blend of two wonderful cultures while immersed in the spirit of an iconic destination.”

“This experience marries the diverse flavors of Mexico’s Riviera Maya with the abundant produce and sustainable aquaculture of Santa Barbara,” added Chef Juan Pablo Loza of Rosewood Mayakoba. “The Aquí Me Quedo menu was designed to celebrate fresh, bold and fun dishes, and we’re honored to share some of our signature fan favorites with guests of Rosewood Miramar Beach.”

As part of the “Tale of Two Rivieras,” Rosewood Miramar Beach’s Caruso’s restaurant, offering a taste of Southern Italy, will take up residency at Rosewood Mayakoba this winter.

Rosewood Mayakoba, which is in the heart of a 620-acre resort enclave in the Riviera Maya, has 129 newly renovated suites with plunge pools, butler service, garden showers, individual docks and private residences.

Resort amenities include a Greg Norman championship golf course, award-winning dining destinations, Rosewood Explorers for children and Sense spa, which is designed around a cenote, one of the sacred water wells of the ancient Mayans, and sits on a private island.

The resort was recently awarded the Rainforest Alliance Certification and was named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top Resort Hotels in Mexico in 2021.

