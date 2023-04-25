Talent in sister cities

Santa Barbara Sister Cities board announces winners at Saturday’s artists and authors showcase

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Gil Garcia, treasurer of the Santa Barbara Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee, addresses the crowd at the Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

Art and poems, created by 13-18 year olds in Santa Barbara and Puerto Vallarta, were put on display and judged Saturday at Sister Cities International’s annual Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

Participants were invited to submit innovative creations to illustrate various aspects of food security in their own communities, fitting YAAS’ 2023 theme, “Peace by Piece: Food Security in My Community.”

The art was judged by Michael Long, an artist at Studio 121. The art was judged not just on its artistic merit — Mr. Long joked at the Santa Barbara event that he is a sucker for good shading and use of light — but also on how well it evokes what the artist was trying to convey. (Each piece had a written part detailing what the piece represented.)

According to Mr. Long, one of the more common styles of artwork among the pieces was a comic-book-esque or manga-like style, which he enjoyed.

The first-place art entry by Melany Nicole Joya Rodriguez for the Mexico/Puerto Vallarta category, at the corner in the center, is shown during the YAAS Showcase.

The art was judged in two categories: artists from Santa Barbara and artists from Puerto Vallarta.

The winning artists from Santa Barbara are Leighton Willow Smith (first), April Harper (second), and Sebatian Cadwell (third).

And the winning artists from Puerto Vallarta are Melany Nicole Joya Rodriguez (first), Viviana Vasquez Romero (second) and Amara Estefania Coria Garcia (third).

Mr. Long said there were many “really good pieces” and that the quality of the art often surpassed what you might expect from younger artists.

The poetry was judged by Alicia Sorkin, who is on the Santa Barbara-Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee and is a former Spanish Literature teacher, and Melinda Palacio, who recently became the Santa Barbara poet laureate.

Leighton Willow Smith won first place in the U.S./Santa Barbara category in the art contest for her work.

Like the art, the poetry was not just judged on poetic merit but also on how well the message is conveyed through the poem.

The poetry contest consisted entirely of poets from Santa Barbara.

The winning poems are Ryan Calkins’ “Peace in the Garden” (first), Brock Mitchell’s “I am an Oak Tree” (second) and Penelope Welsh’s “Counting Pennies” (third).

After seeing the submissions, Ms. Sorkin said the future of Santa Barbara poetry “is in good hands.”

For their thoughtful and hard work, the winning artists and authors received cash prizes.

Also at the showcase was Bobby Martinez, mayor of Port Hueneme. Puerto Vallarta and Port Hueneme recently became sister cities.

Mayor Martinez described the new relationship as an opportunity to share ideas. For instance, Puerto Vallarta and Port Hueneme are both ports with naval bases, but Puerto Vallarta has much more tourism than Port Hueneme.

During his Sister City visit to Puerto Vallarta, Mayor Martinez was inspired by the bright and colorful art that is throughout Puerto Vallarta.

Michael Long, a judge in the art category, announces the winners of the art category from both nations during YAAS Showcase. Mr. Long said the quality of the art often surpassed what you might expect from younger artists.

And at Saturday’s event in Santa Barbara, Gil Garcia, treasurer of the Santa Barbara-Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee, traced the mission of Sister City International back to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who created the Sister Cities program to bring communities from different countries together, humanizing each city in the eyes of the other and creating enduring relationships.

Mr. Garcia explained the four pillars of relationships.

First, the relationship must be centered around respect, he said. Once that is done, the relationship can develop into a deep friendship.

If that relationship is more deeply cultivated, then the “friend’ starts to become like an “extended family member,” or even a brotherhood or sisterhood, Mr. Garcia said.

Eventually, the relationship reaches the fourth pillar, family love, which Mr. Garcia described as “the most powerful driving force.”

The goal is to use this driving force as a way to bring the communities together and solve problems.

One example that Mr. Garcia gave is the police exchange program between Santa Barbara and Puerto Vallarta. Although halted due to the pandemic, the multiple exchanges across the program resulted in police officers in Puerto Vallarta receiving training in computers — along with computers for their stations in Puerto Vallarta.

“Once you develop a friendship, you need to be a door that opens pieces of the communities to each other,” explained Mr. Garcia.

email: cbeeghly@newspress.com