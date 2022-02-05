Talented trio

Unique artists to display work at Ritz-Carlton Bacara

COURTESY IMAGES

“My love of art seems to have developed through trials and errors over the years and continues to be focused on painting the ocean and landscapes that surround me,” said Ashton Howard, who’s one of the three artists featured in a new exhibit at The Ritz-Carlton, Santa Barbara.

Artist Ashton Howard describes his ability to create “unparalleled landscapes into wild abstract backgrounds, a style that he has named Fluid Realism.”

Though Kevin “Kre8” Vigil has experimented with many artistic genres including impressionism, cubism and surrealism, he describes his own artistic style as “Kre8izm,” which combines aspects of surrealism and abstract art.

Tim Yanke claims his “approach to painting is to maintain spontaneity. I approach every painting with the idea that I want that painting to continuously move — I want that painting to come to life.”



At left, “I approach every painting with the idea that I want that painting to continuously move — I want that painting to come to life,” artist Tim Yanke said. At right, Kevin “Kre8” Vigil, left, describes his artistic style as “Kre8izm,” which combines aspects of surrealism and abstract art. Tim Yanke, right, said he likes to maintain spontaneity in his art.

The three unique artists will show off their amazing collections from Thursday through Feb. 13 at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara. All are represented by Park West Gallery, which has its headquarters and Park West Museum in Southfield, Mich.

The gallery was founded by Robert Scaglione in 1969. Little did he know while working at an art gallery in high school that one day Park West Gallery would have relationships with more than 100 major artists and artist estates.

Among them are the three artists whose works will be on view at the Bacara next week.The artists will be on site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Fascinating information about their backgrounds and painting styles are available on the Park West Gallery website.

Ashton Howard was raised in Pensacola on the Gulf Coast in Florida. Growing up near the water inspired him with its glimmering waves, white beaches and tropical flora.

He was always interested in art, a passion he fostered in high school, which led him to enroll at the Savannah College of Art and Design in 1999, but he soon decided to leave after realizing his methods and vision didn’t fit into the art school’s structured curriculum.



At left, Kevin “Kre8” Vigil’s “Class Act.” At right, Tim Yanke’s “Peta Louthias.”

Mr. Howard traveled the world seeking artistic inspiration from exotic locales, and his journey ultimately led him to Encinitas, Calif., in 2001, where he worked as a self-described “struggling artist” in Laguna Beach, supporting himself by teaching surfing lessons and painting surfboards.

“My love of art seems to have developed through trials and errors over the years and continues to be focused on painting the ocean and landscapes that surround me,” said Mr. Howard. “Through painting and my experiences in nature, the inspirations are endless, and so are the hours that are involved each day. It is an obsession and one that I love very much.

“On one hand, I love the pure creation and imagination it takes to turn a blank canvas into a beautiful landscape, and on the other, I yearn for being outdoors or in the water with my camera capturing incredible moments that happen in time.”

There is no mistaking the art of Kevin “Kre8” Vigil. When he was 14, a group of graffiti artists approached Kre8 and invited him to try his hand at graffiti. He joined the group, which came to be known as “Kre8 and ATF,” and participated in graffiti displays across the U.S. for the next decade.

It was during this period that he adopted the pseudonym “Kre8.” He said that “Kre” stands for “Knowledge Reveals Evolution” while the 8 represents the infinity symbol turned vertical.

Kevin “Kre8” Vigil’s “The Power of Kre8tion.”

“The reason I call myself Kre8 is because I feel and know that I’m the essence of creativity, and I love the excitement and enthusiasm that people have when talking about creating something,” he said.

At the age of 25, Kre8 started working as a professional tattoo artist in Florida while continuing to create his own original artwork. Around this time, Kre8 said he discovered the works of Salvador Dalí and began researching different art styles, genres and artists to help develop a distinct style of his own.

He describes his own artistic style as “Kre8izm,” which combines aspects of surrealism and abstract art. Kre8 references Dalí as one of his first artistic influences but also draws inspiration from the works of Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Pablo Picasso.

Additionally, Kre8’s time as a professional tattoo and graffiti artist significantly shaped the foundation of his style.

“Graffiti isn’t as loose as people think — it’s actually very structured,” he said. “Graffiti is a language that only graffiti artists can speak. It has made me who I am.”

Kre8 explained that his colorful splashes of paint represent inner lives.

Ashton Howard’s “Southern Marsh.”

Ashton Howard’s “Sunset Sailing.”

“The color — the abstract — is us as people. We are the burst of inspiration that’s coming out of the black-and-gray world. No matter how black-and-gray the world is, we still shine.”

While trying to describe the art of Tim Yanke, the one word that comes up again and again is “spontaneous.”

“My approach to painting is to maintain spontaneity. I approach every painting with the idea that I want that painting to continuously move. I want that painting to come to life,” he said.

“When I’m thinking about creating an abstract, colors may just come into my head — like deep blues or purples, for example — and I really start to see an image forming. Then I’ll go paint it and realize that I want some brilliant oranges to come through. I’ll start laying down the base colors. Next thing you know, I don’t even reach the deep blues. The painting goes into a life of its own.

“I’m just a painter, and sometimes I go and tell my wife Nicky, ‘Wow, these people were so moved or they fell in love with this painting, I can’t believe it.’ It’s so cool that people adhere to your work. You know what I mean? It’s a byproduct of something we do that we love and yet, man, it hits hard to these people.

“It’s like writing a song, and they’re all singing along to it at a concert. They’re putting this art in their homes. They’re putting it on their walls. I think that is really, really cool.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com