Talk about a Royal flush!

Fryklund no-hitter leads San Marcos to 7-0 victory

Nearly perfect pitching and plenty of fancy footwork around the bases — and don’t forget that home run — led San Marcos High School to a 7-0 victory over visiting Mayfield during the Royals’ first-round game Thursday.

The Royals are now 18-4 and will play Schurr at home at 3:15 p.m. today.

During Thursday’s game, Allie Fryklund continued her dominant pitching with a no-hit shutout, Head Coach Jeff Swann told the News-Press in an email. One runner reached base on an error in the sixth inning to erase a perfect game. She tallied 13 strikeouts.

The Royals scored in the first inning on a lead off walk by Kamilah Morales. “Caitlyn Early reached base on an infield single and Fryklund grounded out, scoring Morales,” Coach Swann said.

Gigi Gritt followed with a groundout scoring Early for a 2-0 lead. In her next turn at bat, Early blasted a home run to center field for a 3-0 score.

Three Mayfield errors led to a 4th run in the 4th inning.

With one out in the fifth inning, Gritt singled. Monaghan bunted, moving Rosie Gonzalez, who was running for Gritt, to second base.

Then came more fancy footwork. Gonzalez reached third base on an error on a ball hit by Izabella Velasquez. Velasquez stole second, and Mackenzie Mendoza followed with a two-RBI single, making it 6-0.

Fryklund singled with one out in the 6th. Pinch runner Cindy Villa stole second, and Gritt followed with an RBI double to complete the scoring, Coach Swann reported.

Leading the Royals’ offense were Early, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored, Fryklund and Gigi Gritt, who each went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run.

