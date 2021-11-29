Talk covers California architecture

COURTESY PHOTOS

From left, architects Marc Appleton, Bob Easton and John Margolis chat at the “Future Meets Past: California Architecture + Design” talk at the University Club in Santa Barbara.

Architecture and design enthusiasts discovered a new perspective at “Future Meets Past: California Architecture + Design” presentation Nov. 16 at the University Club in Santa Barbara.

Fifty or so guests attended the event, where they wore masks.

Santa Barbara architect and author Marc Appleton discussed California Mediterranean home design. And Greene & Greene expert Ted Bosley, the former executive director of the Gamble House in Pasadena, discussed siblings Greene & Greene’s home designs in Santa Barbara.

Landscape architect Isabelle Greene, the maternal granddaughter of Henry

Mather Greene, was among the distinguished guests.

Mr. Appleton is the founding principal of Appleton Partners LLP – Architects, with offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Monica.

He is a Harvard College graduate who went on to earn a master’s in architecture at the Yale School of Architecture.

Mr. Appleton, who lives in Santa Barbara, was named to the list of top 100 designers in Architectural Digest from 1991 to 2014.

Mr. Bosley has a career spanning more than 30 years. He published and lectured widely on architects Greene & Greene and the American Arts & Crafts movement.



At left, Jay Rounds, the former executive director of the Los Angeles Conservancy, attended the event. At right, Jim and Marcia Wooster were among those attending the talk.

He organized various museum exhibitions and study tours and has taught historic site stewardship at USC and Claremont Graduate University.

His full-length monograph, Greene & Greene, published by Phaidon Press Ltd. in 2000, is the premier study of the architects’ work.

In addition, he has a number of other books, chapters, and articles to his credit as author, editor or contributor. A native of San Francisco, Mr. Bosley earned his bachelor’s in art history at UC Berkeley and his master’s in business administration at the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management. In 2021 he was awarded an honorary membership in the AIA.

For more information, call Claudia Schou at 805-403-7053.

— Dave Mason