Talk planned at butterfly grove

Jim Thompson gives a presentation at the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove. Mr. Thompson will give another talk at the Goleta site this morning.

GOLETA — The public can see the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove up close and personal today with Goleta Parks and Open Space Manager George Thompson.

The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.

The city of Goleta would like to thank the more than 50 people that came to the same presentation on Thursday evening.

Mr. Thompson is looking forward to showing more community members the enhancements planned for this treasured Goleta location including a short walking tour.

To attend, meet Mr. Thompson at the trailhead at the end of Santa Barbara Shores Drive.

For more information visit www.cityofgoleta.org/Home/Components/News/News/13141/353?fbclid=IwAR0a7CfCqaPtlHcTjNSk7GN-v53ccwEda0mkeSkVm5lswvyIO-Nd-8PFoo4.

— Katherine Zehnder