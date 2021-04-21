Talk to cover justice

COURTESY PHOTO

Bryan Stevenson is giving a virtual UCSB talk on “American Injustice, Mercy, Humanity and Making a Difference.”

Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, will give a virtual UCSB Arts & Lectures talk at 5 p.m. April 30.

His talk is entitled “American Injustice, Mercy, Humanity and Making a Difference.” He is the author of the bestselling memoir “Just Mercy,” which was adapted into a movie of the same name.

Tickets cost $10 for the general public but are free for UCSB students, although they must still register for the event. To purchase tickets or register, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call 805-893-3535.

Ticket holders can replay the program for one week.

— Dave Mason