Talk to cover legal protections for people with disabilities

Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Melissa McMurdo and Senior Victim Advocate Kellie Tyndall will visit the Ojai Library at 2 p.m. June 30 to host “The Intersection of Disability and Domestic Abuse: Interrupting the Cycle.”

This free workshop will be an overview of the legal protections of people with disabilities. Ms. McMurdo will explain the theoretical foundations of how disability is conceived by society by discussing the medical model versus the social model of disability.

This discussion lays the foundation for an explanation on how perpetrators exploit people with disabilities. Ms. McMurdo and Ms. Tyndall will also explain the common myths and stereotypes of victimization.

Financial abuse and domestic violence will be a major topic during the discussion, specifically on how these are two areas in which people with disabilities can be targeted.

Finally, the workshop ends with a discussion on the resources available to those who are crime victims, both in and outside the criminal justice system.

In 2013, Ms. McMurdo joined the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office as a deputy district attorney. Since that time, she has successfully tried dozens of jury trials. She is currently assigned as the on-site prosecutor at the Family Justice Center.

Ms. McMurdo engages in public outreach to educate the community about domestic violence, the intersection of the criminal justice system and disability, and legal issues that affect seniors.

Other than being the Senior Victim Advocate at the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, Ms. Tyndall is a member of Ventura Financial Abuse Specialist Team. Ms. Tyndall collaborates with other groups and agencies across the United States to educate the public, families and providers about exploitation and fraud against seniors and vulnerable adults with disabilities.

In her caseload, Ms. Tyndall serves victims of financial abuse across the United States and internationally.

