Talk to cover NASA’s OSIRIS-REx

GOLETA — Steve Penniman, vice president of the Santa Barbara Model A Club, will be the speaker at the club’s business meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Southcoast Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta.

This meeting is open to the public.

Mr. Penniman, who is one of the club’s newest members, will discuss NASA’s OSIRIS-REx and the space agency’s trip to the asteroid Benue to bring back samples. Mr. Penniman worked on this project with another club member, Fred Duerner’s son Andrew. This project launched in 2016 and will return to earth with the samples later this year.

Mr. Penniman was principal electronic design Engineer on the LIDAR project at Advanced Scientific Concept. He graduated from Cal Berkeley in 1968 and has been doing electronic design and software in the Santa Barbara area throughout his career. He holds several patents for disk drive servo control and LIDAR image processing.

He is currently an independent consultant to the telecommunications industry.

— Dave Mason