Talk to cover personal renewal after pandemic

Dream Tending creator Stephen Aizenstat will host “Out of the Pandemic Underworld: into the Light of Renewal,” a virtual program from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The workshop costs $50, and all proceeds will be donated to the Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association. Pacifica Graduate Institute has campuses near Santa Barbara.

To register for the event, go to pgiaa.org/alumni-resources/out-of-the-pandemic-underworld-dream-tending-webinar-with-dr-stephen-aizentat.

During Saturday’s talk, Dr. Aizenstat will cover different ways for people to renew after being in the pandemic for more than a year. He will also discuss how using dreams and imagination can open your sense of creativity.

“I will offer an approach to dream work and imagination that opens a generative source of creativity and well-being. In our three hours, I will describe an easy to apply four-part method of accessing the healing powers and illuminating qualities of deep imagination: the home place of dreams,” Dr. Stephen Aizenstat said in a news release.

— Dave Mason