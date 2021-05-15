Talk to cover state of schools

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Susan Salcido will discuss the state of Santa Maria Valley schools during a May 19 Zoom talk.

Dr. Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, will discuss the state of education May 19 during a Santa Maria Valley Chamber program.

Dr. Salcido’s Zoom presentation will focus on schools in the valley.

The virtual program will open at 11:45 a.m., and the presentation will start promptly at noon. The discussion is free for chamber members and $20 for future members.

“The pandemic has reinforced the essential role of schools in our daily lives — serving our youngest learners in childcare and preschool settings to our college students, Dr. Salcido said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have business partners who deeply care for their communities, support and invest in our schools, and provide valuable experiences that prepare students for their futures. Lessons learned this year will inform new efforts to meaningfully support schools, families, and our communities.”

Registration is required for Dr. Salcido’s talk. To register, go to santamaria.com/events/details/2021-state-of-education-41324?calendarMonth=2021-05-01.

— Dave Mason