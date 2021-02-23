Home Local Talk with Stewart, Rolle delayed
by Dave Mason
Chaucer’s Books has postponed indefinitely a virtual talk with Dr. Jeffrey Stewart, a UCSB professor of black studies, and poet Sojourner Kincaid Rolle.

The Santa Barbara store had previously planned to hold the talk Feb. 28.

— Dave Mason

