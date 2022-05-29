Talking in circles

Watching the immediate TV coverage of the Uvalde incident was a suffocating experience.

All the empty questions constituted a metaphor for the decades-long failed approach to the prevention of hate, violence and mental illness.

Where will the FBI fly in from? What was the role of the border police? Has the president been briefed? Who will the FBI agents question, and what will they ask?

What about the shooter’s social media postings? What was his motive? What did witnesses and neighbors see and think? How many shots did neighbors hear? How are people finding out their child or teacher is OK?

Why do active shooter incidents continue to grow? How sad it is for parents who won’t be able to drop a child off to school any longer.

Talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk.

In all of this, no one was prepared with a single word about what the story of democracy says can be done to make things better.

Here’s one. The people can make some laws to suit themselves in the states. The people must show some willpower there, or anything the federal government can do will be reversed before long.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Former Goleta resident