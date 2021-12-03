Talks designed for people new to Medicare benefits

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor free virtual presentations for people who are new to Medicare.

Topics will include what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.

The New to Medicare presentations will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 13, noon Jan. 13 and noon Jan. 27.

“HICAP is offering the presentation to help new beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, in a media release.

HICAP offers free counseling and information on Medicare issues, and the presentations are a service of the commission.

To register for the talk, contact the HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 1-805-928-5663 or seniors@kcbx.net or go to www.centralcoastseniors.org.

— Forrest McFarland