Talks to cover Medicare

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program is sponsoring free virtual presentations about Medicare.

The 2022 Medicare Open Enrollment Choices talks will take place at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 10 a.m. Nov. 30.

Registration is required. To register, go to www.centralcoastseniors.org, the website for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. You can also contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222 or 1-805-928-5663 or email seniors@kcbx.net.

“HICAP is offering the presentations to help beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand their choices during the Medicare Open Enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7,” said Julie Posada, HICAP program manager.

Even those who currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from this presentation, according to a news release.

Topics will include what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, how to evaluate and choose the best Part D prescription coverage, and Medicare Advantage plan options.

— Dave Mason