Talks to cover Mexican stone faces

COURTESY PHOTO

Teotihuacan masks grace the Museo Nacional de Antropología in Mexico City.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will present a free virtual talk about “The 500 Faces of Teotihuacan” at 3 p.m. Feb. 4.

Matthew Robb, the chief curator at the Fowler Museum, will talk about Teotihuacan, an ancient Mexican city that was a complex mix of religious, economic and military power. Mr. Robb’s online lecture will focus on Teotihuacan’s enigmatic stone faces, which seem to represent the city’s physical and material ideals.

To reserve tickets for the talk, go to tickets.sbma.net.

— Dave Mason